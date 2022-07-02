Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.81.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

