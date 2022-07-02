Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About Antibe Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

