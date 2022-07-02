Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

