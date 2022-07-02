Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of CULP opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.