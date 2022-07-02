Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CULP opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

