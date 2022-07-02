OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OSW opened at $7.16 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $659.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,287 shares of company stock worth $589,481 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

