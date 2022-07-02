Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

