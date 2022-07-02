Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $922,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $78.75 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.