Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,004,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

