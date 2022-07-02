Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 401 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

WING stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

