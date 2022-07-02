Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,571.29.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

