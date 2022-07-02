Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 132 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

NYSE ABC opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

