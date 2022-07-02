AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

