iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 37,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

