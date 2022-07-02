Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,571.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

