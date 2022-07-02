AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $298,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

