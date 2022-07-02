The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,037.50.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

