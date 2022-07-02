zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ZLPSF opened at $383.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.26. zooplus has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $569.66.

Get zooplus alerts:

About zooplus (Get Rating)

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.