zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ZLPSF opened at $383.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.26. zooplus has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $569.66.
zooplus
