Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 3,533 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $184,422.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,743,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,425,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.