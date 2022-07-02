Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 3,533 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $184,422.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,743,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,425,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.
- On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
