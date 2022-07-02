M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of MTB opened at $159.71 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

