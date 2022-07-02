BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.
BHP stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
