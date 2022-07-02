BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

BHP stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

