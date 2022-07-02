Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

