JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

