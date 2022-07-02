Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
