Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.