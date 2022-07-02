Xponance Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $286,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 178.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

