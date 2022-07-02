Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

