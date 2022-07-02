Xponance Inc. Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.11.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $159.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

