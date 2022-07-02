Graypoint LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.