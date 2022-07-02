Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.09 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.