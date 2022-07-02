Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of XMHQ opened at $64.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.