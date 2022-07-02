Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $59.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39.

