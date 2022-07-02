Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,372,220. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.