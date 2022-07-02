Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $102.22 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

