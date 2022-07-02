Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 19.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 93,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 403.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.