Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 687.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 381,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

