Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

