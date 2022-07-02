Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

