Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

