Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $673.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

