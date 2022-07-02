Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

