iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

