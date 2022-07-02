Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.0 days.
OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.
About Universal Entertainment (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.