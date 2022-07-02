Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.0 days.

OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

