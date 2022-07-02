Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in June

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.8 days.
Shares of VIVEF opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.
About Vivendi (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.