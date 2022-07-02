Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in June

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.8 days.

Shares of VIVEF opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

