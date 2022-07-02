Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Shares of LE opened at $11.48 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lands’ End by 33.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

