Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

