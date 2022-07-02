Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 1,109 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

