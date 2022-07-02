Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.