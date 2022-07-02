Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

