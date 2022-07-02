Xponance Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $204.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

