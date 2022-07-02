MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGEE opened at $79.70 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

