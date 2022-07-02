Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

